Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

EXEL opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,543 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $60,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

