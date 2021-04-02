ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.15 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57.

KINS Technology Group Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

