ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

VIRT stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

