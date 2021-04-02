ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $52.37 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

