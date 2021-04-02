ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.