ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $797,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

