ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $732,000 in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth $8,399,000.

Shares of Population Health Investment stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

