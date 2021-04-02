Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,791 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

