Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

