Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

FRFHF stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.00. 10,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,258. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $223.52 and a fifty-two week high of $449.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.15.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

