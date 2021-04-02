Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Farmer Bros. in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

FARM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.