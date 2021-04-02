Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPI opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

