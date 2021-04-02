Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 23,418 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

