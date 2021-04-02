Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,638 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kraton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kraton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA opened at $37.31 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRA. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

