Federated Hermes Inc. Has $812,000 Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 24,097.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 94,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,206,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock worth $11,176,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

