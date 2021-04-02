Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $873,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

KDP opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

