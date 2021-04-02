Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,278 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 247,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $15.26 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.