Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,497 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,061,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after buying an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

RCKT opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

