Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 15,934 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.63 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.