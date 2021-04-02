Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 23,418 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.