Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,380 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

