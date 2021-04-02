Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Black Hills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

