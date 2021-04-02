Feellike (FLL) Price Reaches $0.0097

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,310.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00064424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00323554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00751030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00089757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00048228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial.

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

