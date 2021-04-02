Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. 2,824,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $112.20 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.