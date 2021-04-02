Field & Main Bank Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,343,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,182,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869,848. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

