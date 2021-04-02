Field & Main Bank Sells 155 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,876,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 596,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,938,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.36. 23,497,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,275,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $185.41 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.