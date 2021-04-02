Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

