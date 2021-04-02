Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) has been given a C$5.75 price target by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of FIL opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$373.30 million and a P/E ratio of -17.46. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.06 and a 12 month high of C$3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.