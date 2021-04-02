Financial Corp Peregrine Sells 101,802 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $1,306,119.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Corp Peregrine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 5,942 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $67,798.22.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $457,645.56.

On Monday, March 22nd, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72.

CPSH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,843. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.