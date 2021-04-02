Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Short Interest Update

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FTIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 46,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,158. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

