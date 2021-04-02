First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of FR opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

