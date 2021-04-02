First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 340,640 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 435.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 348,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 283,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.