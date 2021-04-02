First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.25% of Movado Group worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,041 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 167,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

