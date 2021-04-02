First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.05% of UMB Financial worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock worth $2,872,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

