First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 103,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $53.04 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

STC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.