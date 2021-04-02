First National Bank of Omaha Has $865,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,372,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,694,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,132,000 after buying an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

