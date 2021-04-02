First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 5,083 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.14% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,923,000 after acquiring an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,154.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $31.35 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

