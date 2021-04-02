First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of FGM stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

