Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Sells $1,819,068.44 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five Below stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $80,122,000.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

