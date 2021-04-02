Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

