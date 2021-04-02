Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 49.7% in March

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 549,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $108.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.