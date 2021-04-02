FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,139 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

