Folgory Coin Market Cap Tops $12.40 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $12.40 million and $187,544.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,511.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.00644859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.