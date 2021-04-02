Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $49.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $82,093,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $17,505,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 1,467,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.