Forestar Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,116 put options on the company. This is an increase of 11,885% compared to the average volume of 26 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE FOR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Forestar Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Forestar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

