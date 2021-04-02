Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

