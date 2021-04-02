Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

