Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $238,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.53 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

