Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492,938 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,254,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.47 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.