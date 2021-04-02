Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 45,524 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,524 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,758,000 after buying an additional 350,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

